Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.95

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 39340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $961,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,725 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

