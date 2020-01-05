Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $209,036.00 and $111.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00056414 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00672560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00238026 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00083174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001777 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

