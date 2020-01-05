Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 456,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,037. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $1,093,089,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $9,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

