Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $529,951.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00694213 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036659 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000829 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001132 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,640,033 coins and its circulating supply is 414,379,597 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

