Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,536% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

About Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

