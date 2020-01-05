Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 257,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,226. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 78.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.