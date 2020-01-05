Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Plains GP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

