PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE:AGS opened at $11.57 on Friday. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PlayAGS news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 679,621 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 610,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after acquiring an additional 343,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,343 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

