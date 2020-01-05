Playkey (PKT) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $379,696.00 and $15,151.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.