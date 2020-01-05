Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $14.56. Points International shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1,840 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Points International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Points International by 60.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Points International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.