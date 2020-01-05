Polis Price Reaches $0.88 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $34,196.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00011706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,178,127 coins and its circulating supply is 9,178,142 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

