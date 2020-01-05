PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POL. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE:POL traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 749,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,492. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 950,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PolyOne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,397,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 92,047 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 177,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 438,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

