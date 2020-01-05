PotCoin Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $711.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,518.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.01837481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.02988019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00589411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00713860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00066298 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00420684 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,138,049 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

