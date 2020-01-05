Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Trading 18.6% Higher

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s stock price traded up 18.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.