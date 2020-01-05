Preferred Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $59.71 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

