Project Pai (PAI) Hits Market Cap of $11.59 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi, HBUS and LBank. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $560,522.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.94 or 0.05930216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035988 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001908 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00024872 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,644,412,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,963,862 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OOOBTC, BitForex, Huobi, HBUS and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

