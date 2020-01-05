Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading 1% Higher

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.66), 10,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.63).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

