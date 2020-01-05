Propy Market Cap Hits $3.40 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Propy has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $90,936.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Propy has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00191142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01502205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Propy

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Liqui, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

