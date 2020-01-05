ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.66, approximately 4,492,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,105,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 236,612 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

