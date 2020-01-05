ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $21.30

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.30. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 383,537 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 208.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $3,313,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

