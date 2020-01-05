ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Up to $22.72

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $22.72. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 3,063,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

