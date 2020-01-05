ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PROS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 67,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,150. ProSight Global has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

