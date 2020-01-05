PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Trading Down 2.8%

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97, approximately 297 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 980% from the average daily volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

PROVIDENT FINL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

