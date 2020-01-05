PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce $98.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $118.03 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $86.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $321.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $425.35 million, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $515.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,568. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.