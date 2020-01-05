Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Lowered by Analyst

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $30.62 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank Ozk by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,304,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after purchasing an additional 239,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

