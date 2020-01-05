Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut by SunTrust Banks

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $19.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.43 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $250.33 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $259.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,381. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

