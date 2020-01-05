Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

