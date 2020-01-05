Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABCB. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

