Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Issued By KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Shares of FIS opened at $139.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $99.46 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 121.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,544. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

