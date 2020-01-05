Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

QIWI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Qiwi stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 211,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Qiwi by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

