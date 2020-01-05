Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $136,772.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00021931 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003650 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.02362726 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016121 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,032,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

