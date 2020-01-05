Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.92 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.97), 40,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 188% from the average session volume of 13,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.99).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Quixant to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quixant from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

In related news, insider Jon Jayal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.51), for a total value of £14,325 ($18,843.73). Also, insider Nicholas Jarmany bought 25,400 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £48,260 ($63,483.29).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

