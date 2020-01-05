Raytheon (RTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9425 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

Raytheon has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Raytheon has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon to earn $12.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

RTN stock opened at $227.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.42. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $150.79 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.76.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

