RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 13,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,818. The firm has a market cap of $420.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $593,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $206,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

