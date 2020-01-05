RealChain Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, RealChain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. RealChain has a total market cap of $93,613.00 and $6,113.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.20 or 0.05941427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025521 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RCT is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,492,535 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

