Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) & US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Head to Head Analysis

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) and US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Recon Technology and US Well Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 US Well Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Recon Technology currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.75%. US Well Services has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 315.30%. Given US Well Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Recon Technology has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Well Services has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recon Technology and US Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology $14.91 million 0.83 -$3.69 million N/A N/A US Well Services $648.85 million 0.19 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -1.38

Recon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Well Services.

Profitability

This table compares Recon Technology and US Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A US Well Services -19.99% -40.96% -14.45%

Summary

Recon Technology beats US Well Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

