Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $138,791.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance and Bitbns. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

