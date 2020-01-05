Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Bittrex and OKEx. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $33,909.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.01507301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

