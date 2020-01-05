Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FB Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of FBK opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 356.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

