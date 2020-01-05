Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.56.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE RH traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $209.40. 708,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.64.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $41,659,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,032,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,465,608.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $38,692,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,089,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,288 shares of company stock valued at $87,581,347. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

