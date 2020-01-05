Reviewing AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) and Agilysys (OTCMKTS:AGYS)

AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AgriVest Americas has a beta of -2.96, meaning that its stock price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Agilysys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilysys $140.84 million 4.33 -$13.16 million ($0.57) -45.25

AgriVest Americas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AgriVest Americas and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 0 4 0 3.00

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Agilysys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Profitability

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -7.99% -12.04% -7.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agilysys beats AgriVest Americas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgriVest Americas

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

