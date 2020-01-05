Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON:RBG opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73. Revolution Bars Group has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.80 ($1.67). The firm has a market cap of $39.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.64.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

