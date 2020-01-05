Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 445.50 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 445.50 ($5.86), 97,752 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 53,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.67).

The company has a market cap of $355.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 410.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 627.39.

Riverstone Energy Company Profile (LON:RSE)

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.