Rivetz Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $217,813.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.01472634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

