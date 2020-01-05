Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of AME opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $676,159.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

