RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

