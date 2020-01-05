RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE RPM traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 655,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,134. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.