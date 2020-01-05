Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.89, approximately 2,210,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,771,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ruhnn stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Ruhnn at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

