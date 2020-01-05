Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,113,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

