Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $18.85 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $525,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $533,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,379,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

